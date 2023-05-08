iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating report of possible child abduction in Outremont


A police vehicle is parked near Outremont Park where someone reported a child had allegedly been abducted. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A police operation was underway Monday evening in Montreal's Outremont borough after officers were called about a possible child abduction.

However, police say no abduction has been confirmed and no child has been reported missing.

At around 4:50 p.m., police received a 911 call from someone reporting a possible kidnapping.

A police spokesperson said as of 9:30 p.m., officers were still canvassing the area and speaking with neighbours as they continue to validate the information reported on the 911 call.

Police have set up a command post near the corner of Place Elmwood and Outremont Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

12

