Montreal police investigating shooting at downtown apartment building

image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating a shooting at a downtown-area apartment building.

The incident happened at 2:15 a.m. Thursday on Beaudry Street, between Ontario and Robin streets.

"One of the suspects knocked at the door, the exterior door, and from there, when the door opened, gunshots were fired at the door, but no one was injured," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The suspects left by foot to a vehicle and then left in an unknown direction."

There were no reported victims.

Brabant adds numerous gun shell casings were found on the ground.

A perimeter has been established in the area to allow investigators and the canine unit to canvass the scene.

This is yet the latest shooting in a slew of attacks around the Greater Montreal area.

