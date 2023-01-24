iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating shooting in Saint-Laurent, no one injured


Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were reported in the Saint-Laurent borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A police investigation was opened late Monday night in northwest Montreal after at least one gunshot was heard in a residential neighbourhood in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

As of midnight Tuesday, no injuries had been found by the Montreal Police Service (SPVM), which had not reported any arrests either.

The shots were heard shortly after 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Guertin and Vanier streets. Witnesses called 911 and reported the shots.

When they arrived on the scene, the first SPVM officers located a gun shell on the ground, but the inspection that followed did not reveal any projectile impacts on a car or a residential building.

It appears that the person responsible for the event fled the scene before police arrived.

A security perimeter was set up. Forensic identification technicians and SPVM investigators are examining the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2023.  

