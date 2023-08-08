iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigating suspected arson at future Canora REM station


image.jpg

A fire at a future light-rail station in Montreal is being investigated as a case of arson, police say.

Around 12:50 a.m., Montreal police received 911 calls reporting a fire on the tracks at the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) Canora station, which is under construction in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

When officers arrived, they found incendiary objects nearby, which supports the arson theory, according to police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin. The fire caused "significant" damage to the REM infrastructure, she said.

Arson experts from the Montreal police service were called in to examine the scene.

The company in charge of building the REM, CDPQ Infra, said in an email to CTV News that the fire caused damage to approximately five metres of gutter equipment and that crews will carry out the necessary repairs.

It said it would not comment any further "due to the ongoing police investigation."

The Canora station is set to open at the end of 2024 when other stations are also slated to be in service

The first section of the REM officially opened to the public on July 31, linking Montreal's Central Station to the South Shore in Brossard, Que.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*