Montreal police investigating suspected stolen vehicle arson in Southwest


A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police are investigating after they say a stolen vehicle was found on fire in Montreal's Southwest borough. 

At around 11:45 Monday night, police received a call reporting the vehicle fire, which officers suspect was an arson. 

When police arrived, firefighters had already brought the blaze under control. 

The vehicle was parked behind an apartment building at Grand Trunk and Charlevoix streets. 

Officers haven't made any arrests, nor did they recover any sort of incendiary devices. There were no reported injuries. 

The vehicle was towed for inspection by the arson squad, which has taken over the case. 

