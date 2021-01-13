Montreal police investigating suspicious car fire in residential driveway

Police are investigating a suspicious car fire which took place in a residential parking lot in Cote-St-Luc on Tuesday.

Firefighters say they recieved at call at 6:34 p.m. after a car parked in a home driveway caught fire on Midway Avenue near Windfall.

When two fire trucks arrived on the scene approximately four minutes later, two vehicles were on fire, after the blaze from the principal car spread to another.

The first car sustained major damage from the fire. The other vehicle was also damaged, but not nearly to the same extent.

Both sustained water damage as eight firefighters worked to put out the flames.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire, for now,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, who said police suspect it may have been a criminal act.