iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigating suspicious car fire in residential driveway

FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal)

Police are investigating a suspicious car fire which took place in a residential parking lot in Cote-St-Luc on Tuesday. 

Firefighters say they recieved at call at 6:34 p.m. after a car parked in a home driveway caught fire on Midway Avenue near Windfall.

When two fire trucks arrived on the scene approximately four minutes later, two vehicles were on fire, after the blaze from the principal car spread to another. 

The first car sustained major damage from the fire. The other vehicle was also damaged, but not nearly to the same extent.

Both sustained water damage as eight firefighters worked to put out the flames. 

“We don’t know the cause of the fire, for now,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, who said police suspect it may have been a criminal act.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error