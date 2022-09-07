iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating suspicious death in NDG

Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Police received a 911 call around 4 p.m. and responded to Clanranald Avenue where they found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the man's death were released Wednesday night, but police say they are still investigating.

Police were also called to a report of a stabbing about an hour later, around 5 p.m., in an apartment building on Dandurand Street in the Rosemont--La-Petite-Partie borough.

A 19-year-old man was injured, and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police do not believe the two incidents are linked. 

