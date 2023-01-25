iHeartRadio
Woman's killing investigated as Montreal's first homicide of the year


Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death on Fullum St.

Montreal police confirmed they are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a home near Fullum and De Rouen streets in Ville-Marie at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday for a wellness check of the person living inside.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of a woman with marks of violence on her body. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The incident was initially investigated as a suspicious death, but police later confirmed the woman was killed.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said major crime investigators are questioning a man who is considered "an important witness" in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police have not released information about the woman's identity.

