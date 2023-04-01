iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating 'suspicious' death of 71-year-old man


Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" death in the Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Police say a 71-year-old man's body was discovered around 9 p.m. Friday night in an apartment on 4th Avenue, between Masson and Dandurand Streets.

The death was not considered suspicious until early Saturday, according to the SPVM.

Police said it's possible there are marks of violence on the man's body and have yet to determine whether the circumstances of his death were criminal. The cause of death remains unclear.

The scene was blocked off Friday night and the investigation is ongoing.

