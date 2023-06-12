iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigating 'suspicious death' of man in apartment


Montreal police are investigating following the "suspicious death" of a man in his 30s Monday night in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

Montreal police are investigating what they call the "suspicious death" of a man in an apartment building Monday evening.

At around 7:30, authorities received a 911 call reporting that a man was unconscious in his apartment on Saint-Michel blvd. near Saint Zotique St. in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

When police arrived, they found the man, 33, with marks of violence on his body. The cause of death is not known, nor are the circumstances that led to it. 

Officers from the Major Crimes Unit were dispatched to the scene, along with forensic technicians. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*