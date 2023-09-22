iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating 'suspicious' fire in Anjou


Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal truck - file photo (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a Thursday night fire, "possibly of a suspicious origin," in the Anjou borough.

According to SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque, emergency services were called around 2:20 a.m. to a fire on Bombardier Street, near Renaude-Lapointe Street.

"At the scene, a smashed shop window and a possible incendiary object were located," said Lévesque.

A security perimeter was set up while investigators from the arson unit analyzed the scene.

Police reported no injuries, and no arrests were made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2023.  

12

