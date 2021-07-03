Montreal police investigating third stabbing within six hours on the island

A 32-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in Montreal's Lachine borough early Saturday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois said a 911 call came in around 4:45 a.m. about a man was stabbed in the upper body after an altercation on Camille St. near Ouellette St.

The man went to the hospital and met with investigators.

According to Comtois, an fight broke out between the victim and suspect, which escalated and resulted in the victim being stabbed.

There have been no arrests, and the man's condition is stable.