Montreal police investigating two suspicious fires reported half an hour apart

A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Two buildings were damaged by suspicious fires in Montreal early Monday morning.

According to Montreal police, the first fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in a building located on Fleury St. near the Meunier St. intersection in Ahuntsic. After controlling the flames, the Montreal fire department found a can of gasoline in the rubble.

Damage to the building was considerable, officials say.

Around 2 a.m., another fire broke out in a commercial building near the Jarry St. and Pie-IX Blvd. intersection in the Saint-Michel area.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, so damage to the building was minor.

Witnesses reported seeing three men flee the scene when the fire started.

In both cases, 911 calls alerted authorities. No one was injured and evacuations weren’t necessary, and no arrests have been made so far. 

Firefighters handed the files over to the Montreal police arson squad who will examine both sites later today to better understand the circumstances surrounding the events. They will try to determine if there’s a connection between the fires. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020. 

