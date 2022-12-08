iHeartRadio
Montreal police looking for 16-year-old boy last seen Thursday in Saint-Laurent


David Pierre-Bostic, 16, was reported missing Thursday from Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. (Photo: Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find David Pierre-Bostic, 16, who was last seen Thursday in the Saint-Laurent borough. 

Pierre-Bostic is 4'10" (1.48 metres), has dark skin, weighs 104 lbs (47 kilograms), has brown eyes and curly black hair. 

He was last seen wearing a red cap displaying the word "Canada" written in white, a red, white and navy blue checkered winter coat, and black jogging pants. He also lives with autism. 

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or contact their local police station.  

