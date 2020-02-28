Montreal police looking for 3 suspects in connection with LaSalle murder
Montreal police are setting up a command post in the LaSalle borough Friday in the hopes of gathering information about the death of a 26-year-old man last September.
Officers say the man was shot and killed in an apartment building at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.
At the time, witnesses said they saw three people fleeing the crime scene. The victim, who was shot at least once, was known to police.
The command post will be stationed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the intersection of Bédard Street and Dollard Avenue.
The death was noted as Montreal's 12th homicide of 2019.
