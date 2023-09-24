iHeartRadio
Montreal police looking for 75 year old not seen since Sunday morning


Jacques Savard, 75, was last seen in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 75-year-old Jacques Savard, who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Savard has white skin, is 5'8" (1.8 metres), weighs 190 lbs (85 kilograms), has gray hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen in the Villeray neighbourhood at around 7:45 a.m. wearing a gray and black wool sweater, beige pants, and black Adidas shoes with an orange line.

He may be driving a 2022 black Chevrolet Silverado with a gray square on the hood. The license plate reads J50 NXX. 

Authorities say he's likely still in Montreal, but may have travelled to Ontario.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911.  

