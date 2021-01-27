iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police looking for assault suspect who allegedly spat at lesbian couple

Montreal police are looking into an alleged homophobic assault after a suspect allegedly spat on a woman holding hands with another women while they were walking. SOURCE SPVM

Montreal police officers are seeking the public's cooperation in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a homophobic assault against two women.

Montreal police report that on Aug. 1, 2020, two women were holding hands while walking along Belanger St. at around 10:20 a.m. in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough when the suspect "spat twice on the arm of one of the victims."

"Without saying a word, he then left the scene," police say.

Le #SPVM recherche des informations permettant d’identifier un individu soupçonné d’avoir agressé deux femmes en raison de leur orientation sexuelle, au mois d’août 2020, dans l’arrondissement de Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie. #SuspectRecherchehttps://t.co/mjWijCLizy pic.twitter.com/cYXkowXDdb

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 27, 2021

Police describe the suspect as a 5'6" Black man between 25 and 30 years old. His photo is above.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or visit the infocrimemontreal.ca site

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error