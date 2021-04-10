iHeartRadio
Montreal police looking for driver who allegedly hit a cyclist and left

A bike lays at the scene of an accident between a cyclist and a driver of a large truck, who left the scene at Henri-Bourrassa Boulivard and de Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue on April 10, 2021. (Kelly Greig, CTV News)

A cyclist was allegedly struck Saturday morning by the driver of a large vehicle who left the scene, according to Montreal police.

It was a call to 911, shortly after 5 a.m., which alerted the emergency services to the incident at the intersection of Henri-Bourrassa Boulivard and de Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue.

The cyclist, a 53-year-old man, was travelling east on Henri-Bourrassa. After the incident, he was taken to hospital. His condition was not immediately specified by police.

“According to initial information, there was a collision with a vehicle, possibly a ‘tool’ vehicle,” said officer Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for the Montreal (SPVM).

An investigation is underway to find the driver.

A Montreal police officer at the scene of an accident between a cyclist and the driver of a large vehicle at Henri-Bourrassa Boulivard and de Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue. The cyclist was brought to hospital, though his condition is still unknown. (Kelly Greig, CTV News)

The area was blocked off Saturday morning while investigators looked into the circumstances of the incident.

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 10, 2021 with files from CTV News Reporter Luca Caruso-Moro.

 

