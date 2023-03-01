iHeartRadio
Montreal police looking for information in hit-and-run that killed skateboarder


The Montreal police department (SPVM) is looking for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run in the city's Ville-Marie borough on Sunday.

Around 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls after a 21-year-old skateboarder was struck and killed near the De Lorimier Avenue and Sainte-Catherine Street East intersection, just east of The Village.

Officers found a wrecked black Jeep Cherokee on Sicard Street south of the Olympic Park in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve shortly after.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact a local police station or call 911. Info-Crime Montreal offers up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects and can be contacted confidentially at 514-393-1133. 

