Montreal police looking for key witness in two slayings last week
Montreal police say they are still looking for an important witness in a pair of homicides last Thursday in different parts of town.
Detectives want to speak to Claude Charbonneau, 61, in connection with the slayings of an 80-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood and a 68-year-old man in the city's Ahuntsic neighbourhood, about 10 kilometres to the north.
The deaths are the 12th and 13th homicides registered in Montreal in 2020 and police believe they are linked.
Neither victim was known to police.
They advise people to call 911 and not confront him.
