iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police looking for key witness in two slayings last week

Claude Charbonneau

Montreal police say they are still looking for an important witness in a pair of homicides last Thursday in different parts of town.

Detectives want to speak to Claude Charbonneau, 61, in connection with the slayings of an 80-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood and a 68-year-old man in the city's Ahuntsic neighbourhood, about 10 kilometres to the north.

The deaths are the 12th and 13th homicides registered in Montreal in 2020 and police believe they are linked.

Neither victim was known to police.
    
They advise people to call 911 and not confront him.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

CJAD contact information

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*