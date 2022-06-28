iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police looking for man who allegedly masturbated in front of two women

Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for a man who allegedly masturbated in front of two women in separate events. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect they allege masturbated in front of two women in separate incidents.

The alleged indecent acts occurred on March 31 and June 15 in the Anjou and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension boroughs.

Police report that a woman was waiting for her child to get out of school on March 31 at around 3:20 p.m. in Anjou when the suspect approached her, masturbated nearby and fled on foot towards Highway 25. 

In the second incident, on June 15, another woman reported a man leaning on a car outside of a gym masturbating directly in front of her when she was working out inside around 11:13 p.m.

The suspect fled towards Saint-Michel Boulevard.

Police believe the thin, dark-skinned man with short hair between 35 and 45 years old is the same person, who is suspected of committing the acts of indecent exposure.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*