Montreal police looking for man who allegedly masturbated in front of two women

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect they allege masturbated in front of two women in separate incidents.

The alleged indecent acts occurred on March 31 and June 15 in the Anjou and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension boroughs.

Police report that a woman was waiting for her child to get out of school on March 31 at around 3:20 p.m. in Anjou when the suspect approached her, masturbated nearby and fled on foot towards Highway 25.

In the second incident, on June 15, another woman reported a man leaning on a car outside of a gym masturbating directly in front of her when she was working out inside around 11:13 p.m.

The suspect fled towards Saint-Michel Boulevard.

Police believe the thin, dark-skinned man with short hair between 35 and 45 years old is the same person, who is suspected of committing the acts of indecent exposure.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.