Montreal police looking for missing 73-year-old man last seen leaving hospital

Montreal police (SPMV) are looking for a missing elderly man, who was last seen leaving the Montreal General Hospital.

Kieng Tang, 73, is 5'2" and was wearing a hospital gown under a black coat when he left the hospital on Sunday.

Police have reason to fear for his safety.

Anyone who sees Tang is asked to contact the SPVM Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

M. Kieng Tang, 73 y/o, was last seen november 7 at Montreal General Hospital. The investigators are worried for his safety. Thanks for sharing #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/lZJlmdhjFx