iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police looking for missing man last seen Sunday morning


Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 36-year-old Pierrot Pierre Maratta who was last seen Sunday morning. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who was last seen Sunday morning.

Police say they fear for the health and safety of Pierrot Pierre Maratta, who frequents the Ville-Marie and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs on the Island of Montreal.

#MISSING Pierrot Pierre MARATTA, 36 y/o, his missing. Thank you for RT. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/yQbWXwQ1rJ

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) April 17, 2023

He is 5'7", weighs around 140 pounds, has brown hair and speaks French.

"He was reportedly walking and taking public transportation," police said.

Those who see Maratta are asked to call 911 or visit a local police station. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*