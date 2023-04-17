Montreal police looking for missing man last seen Sunday morning

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who was last seen Sunday morning.

Police say they fear for the health and safety of Pierrot Pierre Maratta, who frequents the Ville-Marie and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs on the Island of Montreal.

#MISSING Pierrot Pierre MARATTA, 36 y/o, his missing. Thank you for RT. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/yQbWXwQ1rJ

He is 5'7", weighs around 140 pounds, has brown hair and speaks French.

"He was reportedly walking and taking public transportation," police said.

Those who see Maratta are asked to call 911 or visit a local police station.