Montreal police looking for missing teen who may be in danger

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Aailia Aziz, who is missing and may be in danger.

Aziz is 19 years old and was last seen in the St-Michel area on Thursday.

#MISSING

Aalia Aziz, 19 years old, was last seen in St-Michel area. Her relatives fear for her health and safety. Thank you for retweeting in order to find her quickly. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/uq55EL3t01

She is 5'5", weighs around 155 pounds and speaks French. She has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their neighbourhood police station or call 911.