Montreal police looking for missing teen who may be in danger

Aalia Aziz, 19, has been missing since Thursday, and her family fears for her safety. Those who see her are asked to contact their local police station. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Aailia Aziz, who is missing and may be in danger.

Aziz is 19 years old and was last seen in the St-Michel area on Thursday.

She is 5'5", weighs around 155 pounds and speaks French. She has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their neighbourhood police station or call 911. 

