Montreal police looking for missing woman

Montreal police say they have reason to fear for the safety of a woman who was reported missing after leaving a health-care facility in the city's Villeray neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Maria Olaru, 44, left the facility around 2 p.m. Monday and was last seen Tuesday night in Beaconsfield.

"The person is walking constantly and could be confused," police said in a news release on Tuesday, adding that she is without her medication.

Olaru is described as Caucasian, approximately five feet seven inches tall, 121 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. She may have a ponytail and glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with long sleeves, long black pants, brown shoes, and a dark blue sleeveless coat.

Police believe she may be in the Old Montreal area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police station or dial 911.