iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police looking for missing woman

Montreal police are looking for Maria Olaru, 44, who was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Source: Montreal police)

Montreal police say they have reason to fear for the safety of a woman who was reported missing after leaving a health-care facility in the city's Villeray neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Maria Olaru, 44, left the facility around 2 p.m. Monday and was last seen Tuesday night in Beaconsfield.

"The person is walking constantly and could be confused," police said in a news release on Tuesday, adding that she is without her medication.

Olaru is described as Caucasian, approximately five feet seven inches tall, 121 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. She may have a ponytail and glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with long sleeves, long black pants, brown shoes, and a dark blue sleeveless coat.

Police believe she may be in the Old Montreal area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police station or dial 911.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*