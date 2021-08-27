Montreal police looking for public's help in solving three-year-old murder

Montreal police are seeking the public’s help to solve the murder of an 18-year-old man three years ago.

Christian Felipe Zamora Pinto, 18, was found dead inside apartment building on Goyer Street near Decelles Ave. on Aug. 28, 2018 around 6 p.m.

The building janitor called 911 when he found the victim’s lifeless body.

In a news release on Friday, the SPVM says the body had numerous signs of violence on it and that the victim was previously known to police, and was allegedly linked to drug trafficking and street gangs. It was the 18th homicide in 2018.

Le SPVM demande la collaboration du public afin d’obtenir de nouvelles informations en lien avec le meurtre de Christian Felipe Zamora Pinto, 18 ans, survenu il y a trois ans. Pour en savoir + ➡️ https://t.co/08E7nve6cZ pic.twitter.com/KcZvQHRyKI

Investigators on the case say they have reason to believe that certain people may have information about the case but are not coming forward out of fear of reprisals.

Police say anyone with information can communicate with investigators entirely anonymously and confidentially by calling 514-393-1133 or visiting the Info-Crime website.