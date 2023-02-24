Montreal police looking for six alleged fraudsters targeting seniors

The Montreal police (SPVM) economic crimes squad is asking for the public's assistance in locating six people suspected of defrauding seniors living in Lachine, LaSalle and Verdun.

Police are looking for two women and four men alleged to have committed several dozen frauds in recent months.

"In all cases, the suspects used an application that allows them to write the names of financial institutions on the display of their victims' phones," the SPVM said. "The scheme used by the fraudsters consists first of all of phoning a senior citizen and making them believe that there has been a fraudulent transaction on their bank card. In an insistent tone, the fake representative tells the victim that there is an urgent need to correct the situation and asks for their personal identification number (PIN)."

Le SPVM cherche à identifier six suspects en lien avec une série de fraudes du type « faux représentants » visant des aînés vivant dans les arrondissements de Lachine, de LaSalle et de Verdun.



Police say the victim is told to put their bank card in an envelope and give it to a mail carrier who will return it to their financial institution. The person who picks up the card then withdraws money from ATMs or purchases pre-paid cards at businesses.

Police describe the suspects as follows:

Black male around 30 years old wearing a cap and mailman's uniform White woman with dark hair, around 25, wearing a parka and checked scarf White man with shaved head around 35 wearing a black coat and sunglasses. White man around 20, wearing a beige tuque and brown and black puffy coat. Black woman around 25, with long wavy hair, wearing a black puffy coat. White man around 25, wearing a black hat and dark coat with a white hoodie.

Those with information about the suspects are asked to call 911 or visit a local police station. Info-Crime Montreal (514-393-1133) is offering rewards of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrests.

Fraud prevention experts advise residents to follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime:

Don't trust the ID on a phone display (fraudsters use apps that allow them to display fictitious institutions);

Don't give out personal information over the phone;

Remember that financial institutions never ask customers to hand over bank cards or give out PINs;

Tell the caller you will call them back (frausters will almost always hang up as they do not want to give out a contact number);

Never give in to pressure;

Always consult a family member or someone you trust to validate the information you receive;

If in doubt, do not hesitate to consult your financial institution - in person or using an official number - or your local police station.

Frauds can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.