Montreal police looking for suspect in multiple break-in robberies


Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for Eric Vervais, 48, who authorities suspect of having been involved in a series of break-ins. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking the public's assistance in locating Eric Vervais, 48, which police suspect of being involved in a series of break-ins.

Businesses in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs reported a series of nightime break-and-entering and robberies since August.

"The suspect forces the locks of the businesses and, once inside, empties the cash drawer, sometimes steals items and quickly flees on foot," the SPVM said in a news release.

Vervais is a white man with short brown hair. Police say he was spotted on cameras wearing a blue jeans and a hoodie during robberies on Mont-Royal Avenue, Saint-Hubert Street, Saint-Denis Street and other major arteries.

Le #SPVM cherche à localiser Éric Vervais, 48 ans. Celui-ci serait impliqué dans une série de vols par effraction visant des commerces dans les arrondissements de Rosemont – La Petite-Patrie et du Plateau-Mont-Royal. Détails ➡ https://t.co/EyToWCHIss pic.twitter.com/IZsrYHm35u

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 19, 2022

Those with information are asked to call the SPVM's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or make a report online.

Police advise businesses to do the following to protect against similar crimes:

  • Make sure that the exterior exits of your business are well-lit.
  • Do not use tinted windows that darken the interior of your business.
  • Clear the windows of your business so as not to obstruct its visibility from the outside.
  • Light up the interior of your business at night.
  • Install a video surveillance system.
  • Make sure the civic number is clearly visible at the front and back of your business. 
