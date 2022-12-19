Montreal police looking for suspect in multiple break-in robberies

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking the public's assistance in locating Eric Vervais, 48, which police suspect of being involved in a series of break-ins.

Businesses in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs reported a series of nightime break-and-entering and robberies since August.

"The suspect forces the locks of the businesses and, once inside, empties the cash drawer, sometimes steals items and quickly flees on foot," the SPVM said in a news release.

Vervais is a white man with short brown hair. Police say he was spotted on cameras wearing a blue jeans and a hoodie during robberies on Mont-Royal Avenue, Saint-Hubert Street, Saint-Denis Street and other major arteries.

Le #SPVM cherche à localiser Éric Vervais, 48 ans. Celui-ci serait impliqué dans une série de vols par effraction visant des commerces dans les arrondissements de Rosemont – La Petite-Patrie et du Plateau-Mont-Royal. Détails ➡ https://t.co/EyToWCHIss pic.twitter.com/IZsrYHm35u

Those with information are asked to call the SPVM's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or make a report online.

Police advise businesses to do the following to protect against similar crimes: