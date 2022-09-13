Montreal police looking for suspects who allegedly assaulted 70-year-old man

The Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a group of suspects they say assaulted a 70-year-old man between June 28 and 30.

The SPVM said in a news release that a suspect tried to steal a man's money near Place de la Paix in the Ville-Marie borough. The victim refused, but others joined and surrounded the man and "struck him several times in the face."

"The victim was transported to a hospital on June 30, as his health was deteriorating," police say, adding that he only met with police 20 days after the event due to his health situation, which was critical.

Those who may have witnessed the attack or have other information are asked to call the SPVM's info-crime line at 514-393-1133.