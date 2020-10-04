iHeartRadio
Montreal police looking for teenager missing since Thursday

Montreal police are looking for 19-year-old Joany Latendresse, who was last seen Oct. 1, 2020. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating Joany Latendresse, who is missing.

The 19-year-old is 5'2" and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and speaks French.

Latendresse was last seen in the evening Oct. 1, following a fight in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville area.

The young woman is in the early stages of pregnancy.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Montreal's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

