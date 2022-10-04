Montreal police looking for witnesses in fatal collision

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance finding a driver who witnessed a fatal collision with a pedestrian.

The collision occurred on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on Hochelaga St. eastbound near De La Salle Ave. in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

"At the time of the event, the witness was driving a white Mazda 3 car dating between 2014 and 2018," the SPVM said in a release.

Police say the driver was in the same lane as the pedestrian and would have undoubtedly seen the dark-coloured Mercedes that struck the 32-year-old man.

Police are sharing surveillance camera footage showing the vehicle in question.

Those with information are asked to call 911, visit a local police station, or contact the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime Montreal line at 514-393-1133.