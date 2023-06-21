Montreal police make arrest in connection with cannabis vape network targeting teens

Montreal police have arrested a suspect they allege is the head of a network that distributes cannabis vaping products outside Montreal, largely to teenaged customers.

The 27-year-old man, Kasey Paul Buzas, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on June 15 and 20. He was charged with possession to sell and distribute cannabis, as well as charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, according to a police news release.

The SPVM said an investigation by the ACCESS Cannabis unit led to raids on commercial space and two residences in Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce boroughs.

During the raids, police say they seized 17,000 vapes and wax and dried cannabis, along with $63,000 in cash and luxury goods.

Investigators allege the network sold its products on social media and that products were also distributed in the Trois-Rivières, Saint-Jérôme and Ottawa areas.

Another suspect is alleged to have bought vapes from the group only to resell them in an area where there are several Trois-Rivieres High Schools. Police say he was arrested by the Surete du Quebec.