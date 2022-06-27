iHeartRadio
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui

Meriem Boundaoui died in hospital after being shot in a drive-by attack in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. She was 15 years old. (Source: Facebook/Bonjour L'Algérie)

Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the unsolved homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.

Montreal police will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to reveal more details about the arrest.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, according to a report by La Presse.

Boundaoui was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in the Saint-Leonard borough at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2021.

Her killing was a flashpoint in the debate about the scourge of gun crime in Montreal, which remains a priority for the city's police service.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.

