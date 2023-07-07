iHeartRadio
Montreal police make arrests in separate stabbing, gun possession cases


Police generic. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) said on Friday that officers made two separate arrests in connection with a stabbing and possession of a firearm in Montreal.

MINOR ARRESTED IN STABBING

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy after another boy was stabbed Wednesday in Ferland Park, in the Saint-Leonard borough.

"The suspect allegedly attacked another young person with a knife and inflicted injuries that, fortunately, were not life-threatening," police said in a news release.

The SPVM said officers were able to identify the suspect and located him at his home. During the arrest, evidence was seized and he remains in custody until his next court date.

He is facing an assault charge.

GUN SEIZED IN POLICE STOP

At around 1 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were driving on René Lévesque Boulevard East when "they noticed a group of individuals behaving suspiciously."

Officers believed one was armed and called to the 45-year-old man, who ignored the officers. He was eventually stopped and police said they seized a 22-calibre gun that was in his bag. The weapon will be analyzed as part of the investigation.

He was charged with possession of a firearm. 

