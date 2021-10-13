Two charged with first-degree murder after triple homicide in east-end Montreal

Police say they have arrested three people in connection with a triple homicide in August in east-end Montreal.

Montreal police announced Wednesday they had made multiple arrests during an operation over the shooting in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough two months ago.

Two people were arrested in Montreal North and two others in Laval, following four searches in the neighbouring cities.

The suspects arrested in connection with the triple homicide are:

Clifford Domercant-Barosy, 26

Marlon Francisco Villa-Guzman, 25

A 23-year-old man who has not yet appeared in court

Domercant-Barosy and Villa-Guzman are facing charges of first-degree murder of two people, attempted murder of two people and possession of a firearm.

The third suspect is expected to appear in court by Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman was also apprehended during the police operation and released on a promise to appear. She is not directly linked to the event. Police haven't explained why they said her arrest was "unrelated to the triple homicide" or why it was included in the same news release.

The Aug. 2 shooting shook the neighbourhood and prompted calls for action from from community members and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said at the time the rise of gun violence in Montreal "was disturbing."

Montreal police responded to multiple calls at 7 p.m. about shots were fired in the direction of a group of five men at an apartment building at 9301 Perras Blvd., near 54th Avenue.

By 9:30 p.m. that evening, police confirmed one of the victims had died; the second succumbed to his injuries just before midnight and a third died of his injuries early the next morning. Two of them were 29 years old and the third was 63.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.