Montreal police make two arrests for allegedly defrauding seniors

Two alleged fraudsters police say targeted elderly and vulnerable people have been arrested in separate incidents.

Montreal police swooped in and apprehended a 45-year-old man as he was leaving a building in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough on March 24.

Police say he was at the centre of a scheme targeting seniors in Ontario. According to the police service, he phoned them and managed to impersonate their grandson, before claiming to be in a car accident in the Montreal area and needed cash quickly to pay for the damage to the other vehicle.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, has so far identified four victims and several postal addresses used by the alleged fraudster.

The second arrest at an unknown date saw police arrest a suspect as he allegedly came to collect money from a victim’s home in the Ville-Marie borough.

Police say the man pretended to be an official of the Canada Revenue Agency and had told his victims over the phone there were irregularities in their file.

He demanded quick payment, police say, otherwise there would be arrests. The victims were reportedly instructed to put cash in a bag and drop it off in front of their homes.

This investigation has so far identified two victims.

Montreal police say the two men will soon face charges in court.

Ontario Provincial Police also cooperated in the cross-border scheme.