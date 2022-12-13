iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police meet with 87-year-old man in connection with hit-and-run that struck baby in stroller


image.jpg

Montreal police have met with an 87-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run where a one-year-old baby was struck in Montreal's Outremont borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) said the main suspect in the Nov. 16 hit-and-run was met by investigators from the collision investigation unit and have requested the SAAQ (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec) suspend his license.

"The facts showed that this was not a hate crime," the SPVM said.

The stroller was struck at the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues, which was the same intersection where a four-year-old was struck by a car in March.

That boy also survived.

The police will forward the file to crown prosecutors, who will determine if further charges will be laid.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*