Montreal police meet with 87-year-old man in connection with hit-and-run that struck baby in stroller

Montreal police have met with an 87-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run where a one-year-old baby was struck in Montreal's Outremont borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) said the main suspect in the Nov. 16 hit-and-run was met by investigators from the collision investigation unit and have requested the SAAQ (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec) suspend his license.

"The facts showed that this was not a hate crime," the SPVM said.

The stroller was struck at the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues, which was the same intersection where a four-year-old was struck by a car in March.

That boy also survived.

The police will forward the file to crown prosecutors, who will determine if further charges will be laid.