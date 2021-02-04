iHeartRadio
Montreal police officer acquitted after killing a man in a 2016 drug raid

Christian Gilbert is charged with the manslaughter death of Bony Jean-Pierre

A Montreal police officer who killed a man during a drug raid five years ago has been acquitted of manslaughter.

Christian Gilbert was part of the SWAT team that raided a home in Montreal North in 2016.

During the raid, Bony Jean-Pierre, 46, was shot in the head by Gilbert with a plastic bullet when he tried to flee the scene. He died of his injuries several days later.

Gilbert was arrested in 2017 and charged with manslaughter.

