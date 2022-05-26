Montreal police officer Sanjay Vig targeted again while on duty after BB gun attack

The Montreal police officer at the centre of the wrongful arrest of Mamadi Camara in January 2021 was targeted in a BB gun attack Thursday while on duty doing a speed enforcement blitz.

Two projectiles smashed the rear window of the police cruiser belonging to officer Sanjay Vig while he was operating a radar gun, according to information confirmed by Noovo Info. The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of Stirling Avenue and Saint-Patrick Street in the Montreal borough of LaSalle.

The officer, who was outside of his vehicle at the time of the incident, was not injured. Police continue to investigate as they look for a suspect.

Vig made headlines in 2021 when he pulled over Camara, a PhD student at Montreal's Polytechnique engineering university, during a traffic stop and wrongfully accused him of an attempted murder on the officer's life. Camara spent a week in jail until he was finally cleared in a case of mistaken identity.

It wasn't until March 2021 until a man alleged to be the real suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder, intentionally discharging a prohibited firearm, disarming a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft of a vehicle.

Camara sued the Montreal police service for $1.2 million after the ordeal and reached an undisclosed settlement last February.