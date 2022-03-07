Montreal police officer suspended without pay for one month for making unlawful arrest, false report

A Montreal police officer has been suspended without pay for one month for unlawfully arresting and charging a man and knowingly filing a false report following an altercation that started outside a downtown bar more than five years ago.

Quebec's police ethics committee also sanctioned Det. Sgt. Matthew Cool, an officer with more than 15 years of experience, for striking the man's arm while he was filming him with his cellphone.

The adjudicator's ruling, dated Feb. 25, 2022, said the officer's actions "tarnishes the trust and image of the police role in society."

Wilguens Deriveaux, a university football player at the time of the Aug. 18, 2015 incident, filed a complaint about his treatment after he was punched and kicked several times by the officer who, according to the committee, "had no reason" to arrest him.

The officer was charged with eight offences stemming from the incident that began on Saint-Norbert Street when another officer was in pursuit of another male. Deriveaux was filming the scene shouting "I got the camera, G. I got the camera, G." when the man who was being chased got away, according to a summary of the intervention.

That's when Cool approached him and said he had no right to show and demanded he hand over his identification.

Deriveaux demanded to know what he did wrong and was resisting arrest, so the officer struck his forearm "several times to make him drop his cellphone," the ruling revealed.



The man managed to escape the officer's grip and fled, but was soon captured by responding officers who wrestled him to the ground. He was then told he was under arrest for obstruction and assaulting a police officer.

The summary stated that Cool threatened Deriveaux by saying he wouldn't be able to play football in the U.S. because he would soon have a criminal record.

Police released Deriveaux at 4:30 a.m. on a summons to appear in court for obstruction and gave him a ticket for causing a disturbance.

On Sept. 16, 2015, he filed his complaint with the Police Ethics Commissioner and the matter was handled by the Police Ethics Committee, an independent administrative tribunal. Cool wrote an Incident Report four days later and filed an obstruction charge on Deriveaux on Nov. 17 of that year.

The adjudicator of the tribunal found Cool, who had no prior ethics record, guilty of eight breaches of the ethics code for police officers in Quebec and sentenced him to 31 days' suspension without pay. The most egregious breaches, according to the ruling, were submitting a false or inaccurate report and laying an accusation without justification — charges for which the officer was suspended for 25 days, to be served concurrently.

He was sentenced for additional days of suspension for the remaining six breaches that will be served consecutively.

The officer's seniority, the length of delay (33 days) in filing an Incident Report, and his false report to "cover up his actions" were considered aggravating factors in the complaint, according to the ethics committee, noting that his "abbreviated offence report" diverged slightly from the Incident Report he filed more than a month after the arrest.

"In the present case, Officer Cool's action does not stem from an error or from having worked poorly, but from a desire to act as he did," the adjudicator wrote.

"In doing so, the committee considers that the police officer acted to cover up his actions, which constitutes an aggravating factor. Reporting the facts faithfully and telling the truth when writing reports must remain one of the very foundations of police action.

The writing of the conduct of Mr. Deriveaux and himself was done with full knowledge of the facts. Constable Cool knew full well that what he was writing was false and that he was doing it in order to cover up his misconduct."

The ruling also reiterated that members of the public have the right to film police officers in the course of their duties as long as they don't interfere with their work.