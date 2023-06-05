Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 53-year-old man was gunned down in broad daylight in the suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon.

A source told CTV News that the victim is Francesco Del Balso, who has links to Montreal's Mafia.

Montreal police (SPVM) have not released the victim's identity. They said that shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to the shooting on St. Regis Boulevard near Deacon Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the man shot in the upper body in a parking lot near the Monster Gym. He was confirmed dead on the scene.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Del Balso is a known Mafia associate of the Rizzuto organized crime family. He was arrested in September for allegedly trying to extort nuns and a priest at the Saint-Maxime Church in Laval.

In 2006, he was arrested in Project Colisee during a police sweep of the Montreal Mafia. He was convicted of gangsterism and conspiracy to import and sell cocaine to the Hell's Angels. He was released in 2016, reinterned and then released again in 2017.

THIRD MOB-RELATED SHOOTING SINCE MARCH

Del Balso's killing comes less than three weeks after another shooting in broad daylight involving families linked to organized crime.

Claudia Iacono, 39, was gunned down May 16 in the parking lot of her salon in the Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.

Iacono was the daughter-in-law of Moreno Gallo, a man with links to organized crime who was assassinated in a Mexican restaurant in 2013. She was a mother of two.

Experts who monitor the Mafia say the targeting of a woman is rare and goes against the "unwritten rules" of the organized crime underworld.

Del Balso was also suspected by police of being behind the attempted murder of the son of the late Mafia godfather Vito Rizzuto, Leonardo Rizzuto, who had become one of the leaders of Italian organized crime in Montreal, according to The Canadian Press.

Rizzuto survived the assassination attempt in mid-March in Laval after being shot in the leg while driving on a highway.

A few days later, Del Balso was intercepted by police at Montreal-Trudeau airport as he attempted to leave the country. He was subsequently released, but his passport was seized.

Retired Montreal police officer André Durocher described Del Balso as "an enforcer" whose life was threatened in recent months, which is something investigators "cannot ignore" as they begin their investigation.

Durocher, who spent more than 30 years on the force in Montreal, said a major concern for police is the risk these assassinations pose to the public.

"It's a preoccupation if there's an innocent bystander that could be shot. It's a major preoccupation for law enforcement agencies, he said.

The first step for investigators would be to determine if the location of the shooting was part of Del Balso's regular routine or if he was directed there by someone else for an appointment.

The latest mob killing, he said, is a result of the "vacuum" left in the wake of the death of the Godfather of Montreal's Mafia, Vito Rizzuto. "Unfortunately, given the nature of the business, there will most likely be a next one."

"When there's strong leadership, you can sort of ensure that there's what I would call a relative amount of peace. Until that leadership is there and in place, your guess is as good as mine as to what can happen next because the leadership is not there to ensure that there are no loose cannons out there."

With files from The Canadian Press