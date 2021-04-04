iHeartRadio
Montreal police operation underway for a suspicious package in Rosemont

Montreal police file photo (CTV Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)

A police operation has been underway since Sunday morning regarding a suspicious package found near a bicycle path in Montreal.

SPVM Officers were called to the scene near Carrieres St. and Papineau Ave. in the Rosemont district of Montreal, and set up a perimetre shortly before 9 a.m.

"The technical group is on the scene," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois. "We are asking people to avoid the area."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.

