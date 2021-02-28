iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police out in force to monitor for public health measures violations over March break

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montrealers heading out to enjoy the unseasonably beautiful weather on Sunday may have noticed more police than usual.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said the department had deployed extra officers to enforce public health measures. The operation will continue throughout the week of March break.

Officers have been deployed in areas where possible physical distancing violations are most likely to occur, such as movie theatres, shopping areas and parks where gatherings are likely to be held.

No data on how many tickets were handed out over the weekend are yet available, but police expect to release that information on Monday.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error