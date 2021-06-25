Montreal police 'preparing' for Habs playoff finals following riotous Game 6

When the Montreal Canadiens enter the final round of the Stanley Cup playoffs next week, police will be ready to deal with the large crowds expected to gather downtown, a senior officer said Friday.

Just what will be in store regarding police presence is not yet known. “We are analyzing the situation and preparing for the next matches,” said Montreal police inspector David Shane.

An increase in officer presence is likely, however, especially after Thursday’s riotous Game 6 victory.

On Thursday, an overtime goal secured the Habs’ spot in the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993. The same night, explosive celebrations preceded 15 arrests by Montreal police (SPVM).

“We are satisfied with the turn of events Thursday night, we thank Montrealers for having been able to rejoice in peace, respecting each other and respecting the property,” said Shane on Friday.

“Obviously a few individuals, or a few groups of individuals, decided otherwise and decided to take it to another level, but luckily our police officers were very professional and very patient.”

Police said 15 people were arrested for assault, assault with a weapon, or obstruction -- all crimes against police officers. Eight police vehicles were vandalized and at least one was turned over.

Police said they also handed over 60 tickets after Thursday's game for various municipal offenses, Highway Safety Code violations, and some for illegal use of fireworks.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police began preventing people from entering the area around the Bell Center. Eventually, exuberant fans began to jump on police vehicles, which were strategically positioned to keep traffic away from fans, Shane said.

At around 11:15 p.m., SPVM officers began firing tear gas to disperse the large crowd surrounding the arena. Two policemen were slightly injured.

The noisy atmosphere outside the amphitheater led the authorities to temporarily prevent 3,500 spectators who were able to attend the game from leaving the building.

About thirty minutes later, officers dispersed crowds and allowed spectators to exit just before midnight.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on June 25, 2021