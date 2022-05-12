Montreal police puzzling over assault in which attackers knocked on victim's door

Montreal police say they are trying to understand why two men assaulted a man in his condo on Montreal's Nuns' Island Thursday.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. at a residence on de la Rotonde Street.

Two men knocked on the front door, asking for the 32-year-old victim, they said.

After coming face-to-face with him, the men proceeded to punch and restrain him, according to police.

A woman was also in the home during the alleged attack.

Police received a 911 call shortly after the assailants fled, they said.

Investigators remain on the scene to determine the events surrounding the incident.