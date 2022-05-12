iHeartRadio
29°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police puzzling over assault in which attackers knocked on victim's door

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police say they are trying to understand why two men  assaulted a man in his condo on Montreal's Nuns' Island Thursday.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. at a residence on de la Rotonde Street.

Two men  knocked on the front door, asking for the 32-year-old victim, they said.

After coming face-to-face with him, the men proceeded to punch and restrain him, according to police.

A woman was also in the home during the alleged attack. 

Police received a 911 call shortly after the assailants fled, they said.

Investigators remain on the scene to determine the events surrounding the incident.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error