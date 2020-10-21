iHeartRadio
Montreal police raid 17 homes to break up alleged illegal marijuana network

image.jpg

Montreal police say they have dismantled a network of cannabis operations responsible for growing and selling illegal cannabis products across the Greater Montreal area.

Police say the network was built on fraudulent Health Canada medical cannabis cultivation permits.

The SPVM says they searched 17 residences in Montreal, Laval and Saint-Lazare on Tuesday morning, in a joint operation with Hydro-Québec, the Sûreté du Québec and the Laval Police Department.

By the end of the raids, here’s what police found:

  • 1,149 cannabis plants
  • 487.5 pounds of marijuana
  • 234 amphetamine tablets
  • 1.24 kg of hashish
  • 238 grams of cocaine
  • 373 grams of psilocybin
  • 26 grams of MDMA
  • Over $ 100,000 in cash
  • 1 electric pulse gun
  • 1 set of brass knuckles

Police say some arrests could follow.

