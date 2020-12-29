Montreal police receive nearly 700 calls for COVID-19 violations over holidays

Montreal police (SPVM) received just under 700 complaints about people and establishments who weren't respecting COVID-19 health guidelines over Christmas, the force announced on Tuesday.

Between Dec. 21 and 27, the SPVM said it received 693 calls, leading to 34 fines.

The force also said that within the same timeframe, it inspected two licensed establishments, 7,873 businesses and 31 locations categorized as "other."

Despite the provincial government's decision to ban holiday gatherings, officials expressed concern that people would get together anyway.

During a press conference leading up to the holidays, the government said sales at the SAQ were skyrocketing, leading them to believe that Quebecers were preparing to host parties.