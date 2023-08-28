iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police release new pictures of missing teen, 14, from Beaconsfield


Megan Dawn Michalak

Montreal police are releasing new photos of a14-year-old girl missing from Beaconsfield in hopes of gathering new information on her disappearance.

Mégan Dawn Michalak was last seen on Aug. 22 around 7 a.m. near the Elm Street and St-Charles Boulevard intersection in Beaconsfield, in the West Island.

She is white, 5'10", 120 lbs., with blue eyes and naturally brown hair that is dyed blonde. She speaks English and French.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a red hoodie.

Police say she usually travels by foot or public transit.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed her disappearance to contact 911 or their local police station.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*