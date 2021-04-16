Montreal police release videos of Old Port riots, ask the public for help spotting suspects

Montreal police are looking for help identifying some of the rioters who sacked stores in the Old Port last Sunday in an anti-curfew protest.

The force released two videos on Friday and are asking the public to watch them and see if they spot anyone they know.

The videos, each just over 30 seconds long, appear to be compilations of security footage showing young people, mostly young men, smashing windows or walking down Old Port streets.

It's difficult to make out people's faces, especially since most are wearing masks, but their clothing and movements are clear.

The footage is all from Sunday, April 11, the first and by far the biggest of three consecutive nights of protests in Montreal this week.

The police are especially interested in finding those captured on tape smashing windows, they said.

"The SPVM is sharing images and asking for the collaboration of the public in order to identify the perpetrators of the offenses committed on several windows in Old Montreal," they wrote in a statement.

"Several shop windows were smashed, especially with the help of traffic signs."

For the merchants, they wrote, "financial losses are significant."

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the riots, or anyone who participated in them and can share what they know, to call 438-229-4029.

This is a developing story that will be updated.