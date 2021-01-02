Montreal police respond after gunshots heard in St. Leonard borough

Shots rang out in the Montreal borough of Saint-Leonard during the night from Friday to Saturday.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to a 911 call about shots heard on Neuilly St., near Buies St. around midnight.

Upon arrival at the scene, police spotted several shell casings on the ground, but no gunshot impacts or injuries were found.

"A possible suspect was seen leaving in a vehicle heading south on rue Neuilly," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque.

The police canine unit has also been requested on the scene, he said.

A perimeter was erected to allow investigators and a forensic identity technician to collect clues and analyze them.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.