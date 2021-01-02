iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police respond after gunshots heard in St. Leonard borough

Montreal police file photo (CTV Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)

Shots rang out in the Montreal borough of Saint-Leonard during the night from Friday to Saturday.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to a 911 call about shots heard on Neuilly St., near Buies St. around midnight.

Upon arrival at the scene, police spotted several shell casings on the ground, but no gunshot impacts or injuries were found.

"A possible suspect was seen leaving in a vehicle heading south on rue Neuilly," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque.

The police canine unit has also been requested on the scene, he said.

A perimeter was erected to allow investigators and a forensic identity technician to collect clues and analyze them.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error